Performing Arts

reluctant dragon.jpg
Courtesy of Theater at Monmouth

THOMASTON — Watts Hall Community Arts welcomes Theater at Monmouth to the stage of Watts Hall, 174 Main St., for a family production of “The Reluctant Dragon” Saturday, May 13, at 3 p.m. This world premiere production, adapted by Dawn McAndrews from Kenneth Grahame’s book, is geared toward kids pre-K through eighth grade.

In “The Reluctant Dragon,” young Charity meets a tea-drinking, poetry-loving dragon on the edge of town. With the help of the hilarious and heroic Sir Giles, Charlotte, and Denis D. Dragon work together to convince the villagers that a dragon can be friendly. Through this fun and exciting adventure, young audiences learn the importance of teamwork, accepting others, and solving problems together.