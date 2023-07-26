Performing Arts

Photo courtesy of Carol Miller
ROCKLAND — A live physical theater performance work created by choreographer-director Kimberly Bartosik, in partnership with the Strand Theatre, will be presented on the Strand stage Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. As part of the Strand’s New Century Series, tickets are offered on a Pay-What-You-Can scale of $0-20. The Aug. 5 performance will be followed by a reception, open to the audience.

"The Encounter: Rockland" features 11 local performers from Tenants Harbor to Belfast. The age range of the cast is 12 to 72, and the dance experience level is "none" to "I studied dance in college 25 years ago!" Auditions were in late spring and the cast was asked to commit to four hours a day for 14 days, including performances. Bartosik and her creative partner, Burr Johnson, are working with this local group to use their life experiences to create a unique performance.

