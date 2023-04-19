ROCKPORT — The New England Drama Festival takes the stage at Camden Hills Regional High School's Strom Auditorium Thursday, April 20, through Saturday, April 22.
Sponsored by the New England Drama Council, this annual event involves two schools from each of four New England states and more than 250 high school students. The primary purpose of this festival is to showcase the best high school drama from New England and to give dedicated young performers the opportunity to see the best work of others who have the same passion for the stage. The NEDF includes workshops and student forums to further theater education and foster discussion of theater among the attending students and directors.
The schedule of plays is:
Thursday, April 20, 6:30 p.m.
Kingswood High School (N.H.) — "Starcrossed Lovers"
Bishop Hendricken High School (R.I.) — "The Great Pirate Election of 1706"
Friday, April 21, 2:30 p.m.
Milton High School (Vt.) — "Circus Fire"
Windham High School (N.H.) — "A Reason to Live"
Friday, April 21, 6:30 p.m.
Peoples Academy High School (Vt.) — "Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll & Hyde Play"
Yarmouth High School (Maine) — "Peter Pan: The Boy Who Hated Mothers"
Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.
Ellsworth High School (Maine) — "Marie Antoinette"
Saint Raphael Academy (R.I.) — "In the Forests of the Night"
Camden Hills Regional High School is located at 25 Keelson Drive. Tickets at the door are $5 for each session of two shows or $10 for an all festival pass.