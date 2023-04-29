ROCKLAND — "We Still Dance (âs nupumukâunean)," a dance theater piece created in collaboration with the Aquinnah Cultural Center and Boston’s Danza Orgánica, will be presented Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m. This event is part of the Strand’s New Century Series and will take place on Oceanside High School’s stage at 400 Broadway. The performance is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are on a Pay-What-You-Can sliding scale.
Through "We Still Dance," an intergenerational group of members of the Aquinnah Wampanoag tribe, with the support of members of Danza Orgánica, share their stories of origin, colonization, and what it means to be Aquinnah Wampanoag today. These stories are shared through dance, storytelling, poetry, live music, mixed media and installation. "âs nupumukâunean" is an artistic journey that honors the Aquinnah Wampanoag ancestors, and the creation of the world we want to leave for Mother Earth and future generations. "âs nupumukâunean" is a partnership that began in 2019, and has honored the process of creation above the final product.
Founded in 2007 by Mar Parrilla, Danza Orgánica is a Boston-based dance theater company whose work is centered around equity, social justice and decolonization. With dancers from Borikén (so-called Puerto Rico), Kiskeya (so-called Dominican Republic), Mexico and Spain, Danza Organica brings together a multiplicity of experiences brought together by the common themes of migration, diaspora and liberation.
As part of the Strand’s New Century Series and Strand Family Series, this presentation of "We Still Dance" is sponsored by Rockland Harbor Hotel and the Owls Head Transportation Museum. Grant support includes the Maine Arts Commission, Knox County Fund of the Maine Community Foundation, and the Nellie Leaman Taft Foundation.
The presentation is funded in part by the New England States Touring program of the New England Foundation for the Arts, made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts Regional Touring Program and the six New England state arts agencies. It is also supported in part by a grant from the Western Arts Alliance Advancing Indigenous Performance Touring Fund and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
Running time is 60 minutes. Tickets are Pay-What You-Can, $0-20, and are available at rocklandstrand.com, by calling 594-0070, or at the door.