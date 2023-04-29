Performing Arts

Danza Organica 1_PCRay Ewing.jpg

"We Still Dance (âs nupumukâunean)" performance.

 Photo by Ray Ewing

ROCKLAND — "We Still Dance (âs nupumukâunean)," a dance theater piece created in collaboration with the Aquinnah Cultural Center and Boston’s Danza Orgánica, will be presented Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m. This event is part of the Strand’s New Century Series and will take place on Oceanside High School’s stage at 400 Broadway. The performance is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are on a Pay-What-You-Can sliding scale.

Through "We Still Dance," an intergenerational group of members of the Aquinnah Wampanoag tribe, with the support of members of Danza Orgánica, share their stories of origin, colonization, and what it means to be Aquinnah Wampanoag today. These stories are shared through dance, storytelling, poetry, live music, mixed media and installation. "âs nupumukâunean" is an artistic journey that honors the Aquinnah Wampanoag ancestors, and the creation of the world we want to leave for Mother Earth and future generations. "âs nupumukâunean" is a partnership that began in 2019, and has honored the process of creation above the final product.

Danza Organica 2_PCRay Ewing.jpg

Durwood Vanderhoop, Carole Vandal and James Moreis in the "We Still Dance (âs nupumukâunean)" performance.
Danza Organica 3_PCRay Ewing.jpg

"We Still Dance (âs nupumukâunean)" performance.