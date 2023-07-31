Performing Arts

Whaling Cropped.jpg

Anne Barrett as Mary Chipman Lawrence in "Life Aboard a Whaling Ship — a Woman’s Perspective."
Anne Barrett.jpg

Actor, historian and singer Anne Barrett.

ROCKLAND – The Sail, Power, and Steam Museum’s Museum Mondays series will have a special performance at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, with actor, historian and singer Anne Barrett.

On the morning of Nov. 25, 1856, Mary Chipman Lawrence set sail aboard the whaling ship Addison, bound for the Pacific on a voyage that would last three and half years. In this performance, Barrett will play Mary, bringing forth from her meticulously kept journal the joys and tribulations of life at sea with her husband, Captain Samuel Lawrence, and their daughter, Minnie.