ROCKLAND – The Sail, Power, and Steam Museum’s Museum Mondays series will have a special performance at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, with actor, historian and singer Anne Barrett.
On the morning of Nov. 25, 1856, Mary Chipman Lawrence set sail aboard the whaling ship Addison, bound for the Pacific on a voyage that would last three and half years. In this performance, Barrett will play Mary, bringing forth from her meticulously kept journal the joys and tribulations of life at sea with her husband, Captain Samuel Lawrence, and their daughter, Minnie.
Viewers are sure to feel the sea spray as they experience the sights and sounds of foreign ports and their inhabitants, the sailors’ sea chanteys, and the surprisingly robust social life amongst whaling ships. The challenging everyday details will all come to life as "Mary" takes them on a journey so real, they'll feel the pitch of the ship and the wind in her sails.
Barrett, a former newspaper history columnist, is dedicated to making history come alive for audiences. With a flair for the dramatic, public speaking, acting and writing, and a love of research and writing, she was named "Storyteller of the Year" by the North of Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau in 2006.
"We’re thrilled to have found Anne this past winter in a chance meeting down south. It was a great surprise to find she lives in Maine and summers on a nearby island. We look forward to bringing her unique performance to the Midcoast," said Robin McIntosh, the museum's associate director.
Museum Mondays are held in the Wing on Wing building at the museum, 75 Mechanic St. The suggested donation is $10. For a full schedule, visit the calendar at sailpowersteammuseum.org.