CAMDEN — Disney’s "Moana JR." opens at Camden Rockport Middle School, 34 Knowlton St., Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m. with shows continuing Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2, at 3 p.m. The 60-minute musical adventure, designed for middle school-aged performers, is based on the 2016 Disney film "Moana." The CRMS grades six through eight cast and technical crew includes 40+ students and staff. Disney’s "Moana JR." is Camden-Rockport Middle School’s first public musical production since before the pandemic and will be held in the new Bisbee Theater.
See the line where the sky meets the sea? You’ll love this thrilling and heartwarming stage adaptation of the coming-of-age tale of Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. She and the demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as she learns to harness the power that lies within. Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite songs by Tony®, GRAMMY, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, such as “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny” and “You’re Welcome.” With its empowering message of bravery, "Moana JR." is sure to awaken your inner hero or inspire your child.
Before the first matinee Saturday, April 1, families are invited to join in a short community dance demonstration lesson at 2:30 p.m. in the cafe’ of Camden Rockport Middle School, an opportunity to learn some choreography from the show and get in the mood.
Included in this "Moana" matinee weekend, there will be snacks and small toys for sale at each of the shows including Moana pencils and Maui tattoos, and have your photo taken with Moana. A family photo booth is open during all shows. See the new CRMS building and enjoy a moving, colorful, uplifting musical performance.
Look for the silent auction for some special props and scenery from the show — Maui’s hook, Moana’s sail, fabric artwork made by the cast, and more. The silent auction will be open 30 minutes before and after each performance. Winners will be notified after the last performance, Sunday, April 2.
Tickets prices $5 for kids 5 and younger, $10 for all others. There are 220 seats in Bisbee Theater, which will sell out quickly, tickets are purchased first come first served. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite and remaining tickets will be available at the door for purchase with cash or check made payable to Camden Rockport Middle School.