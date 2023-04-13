ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s 2022-23 season of Metropolitan Opera simulcasts continues Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m. with "Champion," Terence Blanchard’s first opera at the Met following "Fire Shut Up In My Bones." An encore will be presented Tuesday, May 9, at 1 p.m.
The six-time Grammy Award–winning composer’s "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" triumphantly premiered with the company to universal acclaim in 2021–22. In "Champion," bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green is the young boxer Emile Griffith, who rises from obscurity to become a world champion, and bass-baritone Eric Owens portrays Griffith’s older self, haunted by the ghosts of his past. Soprano Latonia Moore is Emelda Griffith, the boxer’s estranged mother, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe is the bar owner Kathy Hagan. Howie Albert is Paul Groves, and Eric Greene plays Benny “Kid” Paret and Benny Paret Jr.
Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium for Blanchard’s second Met premiere, also reuniting the director-and-choreographer team of James Robinson and Camille A. Brown. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.
This series is funded in part by a grant from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.
Estimated running time is 3 hours 30 minutes, including one intermission. Tickets can be purchased online at rocklandstrand.com; by calling the box office at 594-0070; or at the walk-up box office when the theater is open for scheduled shows, as well as one hour prior to each opera showtime.
Ticket prices for the live broadcasts are $27/adults, $25/Strand members and $15/students. Tickets for encore presentations are $23/adults, $15/Strand members and $5/students. One hundred tickets are available for each show, and will be sold as reserved seats. Masks are recommended for COVID safety but not required, except in the balcony. The Strand Theatre is located at 345 Main St.