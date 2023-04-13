Performing Arts

Champion_Ring.jpg

Ryan Speedo Green (center) as Young Emile Griffith, Paul Groves (purple jacket) as Howie Albert, and Latonia Moore (right) as Emelda Griffith in Terence Blanchard's "Champion."

 Photo by Ken Howard / Met Opera

ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s 2022-23 season of Metropolitan Opera simulcasts continues Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m. with "Champion," Terence Blanchard’s first opera at the Met following "Fire Shut Up In My Bones." An encore will be presented Tuesday, May 9, at 1 p.m.

The six-time Grammy Award–winning composer’s "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" triumphantly premiered with the company to universal acclaim in 2021–22. In "Champion," bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green is the young boxer Emile Griffith, who rises from obscurity to become a world champion, and bass-baritone Eric Owens portrays Griffith’s older self, haunted by the ghosts of his past. Soprano Latonia Moore is Emelda Griffith, the boxer’s estranged mother, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe is the bar owner Kathy Hagan. Howie Albert is Paul Groves, and Eric Greene plays Benny “Kid” Paret and Benny Paret Jr.

Champion_Bar.jpg

Stephanie Blythe as Kathy Hagen and Ryan Speedo Green as Young Emile Griffith in Terence Blanchard's "Champion."