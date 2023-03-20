Performing Arts

Falstaff_PCKaren Almond : Met Opera.jpg

Michael Volle as Falstaff and Ailyn Pérez as Alice in Verdi's "Falstaff."

 Photo by Karen Almond / Met Opera

ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s 2022-23 season of Metropolitan Opera simulcasts from New York City continues Saturday, April 1, at 12:30 p.m. with Verdi’s "Falstaff." An encore will be presented Tuesday, April 11, at 12:30 p.m.

Baritone Michael Volle stars as the caddish knight Falstaff, gleefully tormented by a trio of clever women who deliver his comeuppance, in Verdi’s glorious Shakespearean comedy. The opera is set in and around the town of Windsor, west of London, in the first decades of the 15th century. The current Met production places the action in mid-20th century England, after the Second World War — an era when long-established social norms were rapidly changing and the aristocracy lost much of their wealth and influence. Maestro Daniele Rustioni takes the podium April 1 to oversee a brilliant ensemble cast that features sopranos Hera Hyesang Park, Ailyn Pérez and Jennifer Johnson Cano; mezzo-soprano Marie-Nicole Lemieux; tenor Bogdan Volkov; and baritone Christopher Maltman.