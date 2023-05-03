Performing Arts

DonGiovanni_Stage.jpg

A scene from "Don Giovanni."

 Photo by Karen Almond / Met Opera
DonGiovanni.jpg

Peter Mattei as Don Giovanni.

ROCKLAND — Metropolitan Opera simulcasts from New York City continue at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Saturday, May 20, at 1 p.m. with Mozart’s "Don Giovanni." An encore will be presented Tuesday, May 30, at 1 p.m.

Tony Award–winning director of Broadway’s "A View from the Bridge" and "West Side Story," Ivo van Hove makes a major Met debut with a new take on Mozart’s tragicomedy, re-setting the familiar tale of deceit and damnation in an abstract architectural landscape and shining a light into the dark corners of the story and its characters. Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann makes her Met debut conducting a star-studded cast led by baritone Peter Mattei as a magnetic Don Giovanni, alongside the Leporello of bass-baritone Adam Plachetka. Sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana María Martínez and Ying Fang make a superlative trio as Giovanni’s conquests — Donna Anna, Donna Elvira and Zerlina — and tenor Ben Bliss is Don Ottavio. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.