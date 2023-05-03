ROCKLAND — Metropolitan Opera simulcasts from New York City continue at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Saturday, May 20, at 1 p.m. with Mozart’s "Don Giovanni." An encore will be presented Tuesday, May 30, at 1 p.m.
Tony Award–winning director of Broadway’s "A View from the Bridge" and "West Side Story," Ivo van Hove makes a major Met debut with a new take on Mozart’s tragicomedy, re-setting the familiar tale of deceit and damnation in an abstract architectural landscape and shining a light into the dark corners of the story and its characters. Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann makes her Met debut conducting a star-studded cast led by baritone Peter Mattei as a magnetic Don Giovanni, alongside the Leporello of bass-baritone Adam Plachetka. Sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana María Martínez and Ying Fang make a superlative trio as Giovanni’s conquests — Donna Anna, Donna Elvira and Zerlina — and tenor Ben Bliss is Don Ottavio. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.
This series is funded in part by a grant from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.
Estimated running time is 3 hours 40 minutes, including one intermission. Tickets can be purchased online at rocklandstrand.com; by calling the box office at 594-0070; or at the walk-up box office when the theater is open for scheduled shows, as well as one hour prior to each opera showtime. Ticket prices for the live broadcasts are $27/adults, $25/Strand members and $15/students. Tickets for encore presentations are $23/adults, $15/Strand members and $5/students. One hundred tickets are available for each show, and will be sold as reserved seats. Masks are recommended for COVID safety but not required, except in the balcony.