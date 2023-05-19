ROCKLAND — Metropolitan Opera simulcasts from New York City continue at the Strand Theatre Saturday, June 3, at 1 p.m. with Mozart’s "Die Zauberflöte." An encore will be presented Tuesday, June 13, at 1 p.m.
One of opera’s most beloved works receives its first new Met staging in 19 years — a daring vision by renowned English director Simon McBurney that The Wall Street Journal declared "the best production I’ve ever witnessed of Mozart’s opera." Nathalie Stutzmann conducts the Met Orchestra, with the pit raised to make the musicians visible to the audience and allow interaction with the cast. In his Met-debut staging, McBurney lets loose a volley of theatrical flourishes, incorporating projections, sound effects, and acrobatics to match the spectacle and drama of Mozart’s fable. The brilliant cast includes soprano Erin Morley as Pamina, tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino, baritone Thomas Oliemans in his Met debut as Papageno, soprano Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night, and bass Stephen Milling as Sarastro.
This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe. This series is funded in part by a grant from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.
Estimated running time is 3 hours 30 minutes, including one intermission. Tickets can be purchased online at rocklandstrand.com; by calling the box office at 594-0070; or at the walk-up box office when the theater is open for scheduled shows, as well as one hour prior to each opera showtime.Ticket prices for the live broadcasts are $27/adults, $25/Strand members and $15/students. Tickets for encore presentations are $23/adults, $15/Strand members and $5/students. One hundred tickets are available for each show, and will be sold as reserved seats. Masks are recommended for COVID safety but not required, except in the balcony.