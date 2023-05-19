Performing Arts

Zauberflöte_1.jpg

Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino and Erin Morley as Pamina in Mozart's "Die Zauberflöte."

 Photo by Zenith Richards / Met Opera
Zauberflöte_2.jpg

Olivia Vote as the Second Lady, Alexandria Shiner as the First Lady, Tamara Mumford as the Third Lady, and Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino in Mozart's "Die Zauberflöte."

ROCKLAND — Metropolitan Opera simulcasts from New York City continue at the Strand Theatre Saturday, June 3, at 1 p.m. with Mozart’s "Die Zauberflöte." An encore will be presented Tuesday, June 13, at 1 p.m.

Zauberflöte_3.jpg

Erin Morley as Pamina and Thomas Oliemans as Papageno in Mozart's "Die Zauberflöte."

One of opera’s most beloved works receives its first new Met staging in 19 years — a daring vision by renowned English director Simon McBurney that The Wall Street Journal declared "the best production I’ve ever witnessed of Mozart’s opera." Nathalie Stutzmann conducts the Met Orchestra, with the pit raised to make the musicians visible to the audience and allow interaction with the cast. In his Met-debut staging, McBurney lets loose a volley of theatrical flourishes, incorporating projections, sound effects, and acrobatics to match the spectacle and drama of Mozart’s fable. The brilliant cast includes soprano Erin Morley as Pamina, tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino, baritone Thomas Oliemans in his Met debut as Papageno, soprano Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night, and bass Stephen Milling as Sarastro.