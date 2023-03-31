Performing Arts

Met Opera_Strand_Der Rosenkavalier.jpg

Samantha Hankey as Octavian, Lise Davidsen as the Marschallin, and Erin Morley as Sophie in Strauss's "Der Rosenkavalier."

 Photo by Ken Howard / Met Opera

ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s 2022-23 season of Metropolitan Opera simulcasts from New York City continues Saturday, April 15, at noon with Strauss’s "Der Rosenkavalier." An encore will be presented Tuesday, April 25, at noon.

A dream cast assembles for Strauss’s grand Viennese comedy. Soprano Lise Davidsen is the aging Marschallin, opposite mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey as her lover Octavian and soprano Erin Morley as Sophie, the beautiful younger woman who steals his heart. Bass Günther Groissböck returns as the churlish Baron Ochs, and Markus Brück is Sophie’s wealthy father, Faninal. Maestro Simone Young takes the Met podium to oversee Robert Carsen’s fin-de-siècle staging. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.