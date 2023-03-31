ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s 2022-23 season of Metropolitan Opera simulcasts from New York City continues Saturday, April 15, at noon with Strauss’s "Der Rosenkavalier." An encore will be presented Tuesday, April 25, at noon.
A dream cast assembles for Strauss’s grand Viennese comedy. Soprano Lise Davidsen is the aging Marschallin, opposite mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey as her lover Octavian and soprano Erin Morley as Sophie, the beautiful younger woman who steals his heart. Bass Günther Groissböck returns as the churlish Baron Ochs, and Markus Brück is Sophie’s wealthy father, Faninal. Maestro Simone Young takes the Met podium to oversee Robert Carsen’s fin-de-siècle staging. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.
This series is funded in part by a grant from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.
Estimated running time is 4 hours, 45 minutes, including two intermissions. Tickets can be purchased online at rocklandstrand.com; by calling the box office at 207-594-0070; or at the walk-up box office when the theater is open for scheduled shows, as well as one hour prior to each opera showtime.Ticket prices for the live broadcasts are $27/adults, $25/Strand members, and $15/students. Tickets for encore presentations are $23/adults, $15/Strand members, and $5/students. One hundred tickets are available for each show, and will be sold as reserved seats. Masks are recommended for COVID safety but not required, except in the balcony. The Strand Theatre is located at 345 Main St.