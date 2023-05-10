Performing Arts

Actors take a break during a rehearsal for "Deployed." Pictured, from left, are Honora Boothby, Anna Belknap, Isis Phoenix, Ella Ackerman, Eleanor Busby, Shlomit Auciello and Dayle Purington. Missing is Zora Margolis.

WALDOBORO — Community theater triumphantly returns to The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., this May with a staged reading of "Deployed," written by Nicola Smith and Samantha Lazar, and directed by Anna Belknap. The cast of seven talented actors comprises both veterans and non-veterans, each from the greater Waldoboro community. "Deployed" explores what it means to do one’s duty and to serve with honor. It also addresses some of the most pressing issues to confront Americans in recent years, shedding light on military life today. Donations will benefit Sisters in Arms, a Maine-based shelter for women veterans.

"Deployed" weaves together the original stories of U.S. women veterans, in verbatim accounts, to delve into the unique challenges of being a woman in the United States military. It gives voice to stories that are often kept hidden — stories of ambition and the desire to prove oneself; stories of oppression and resilience; stories of assault and abuse; and through it all, stories of pride in service.