Actors take a break during a rehearsal for "Deployed." Pictured, from left, are Honora Boothby, Anna Belknap, Isis Phoenix, Ella Ackerman, Eleanor Busby, Shlomit Auciello and Dayle Purington. Missing is Zora Margolis.
WALDOBORO — Community theater triumphantly returns to The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., this May with a staged reading of "Deployed," written by Nicola Smith and Samantha Lazar, and directed by Anna Belknap. The cast of seven talented actors comprises both veterans and non-veterans, each from the greater Waldoboro community. "Deployed" explores what it means to do one’s duty and to serve with honor. It also addresses some of the most pressing issues to confront Americans in recent years, shedding light on military life today. Donations will benefit Sisters in Arms, a Maine-based shelter for women veterans.
"Deployed" weaves together the original stories of U.S. women veterans, in verbatim accounts, to delve into the unique challenges of being a woman in the United States military. It gives voice to stories that are often kept hidden — stories of ambition and the desire to prove oneself; stories of oppression and resilience; stories of assault and abuse; and through it all, stories of pride in service.
“Stories help us to understand and appreciate the experiences of others, and to find common ground,” said Susan Hodder, The Waldo’s executive director. “This play presents the authentic stories of seven female veterans, each of whom chose to serve their country over periods from the 1960s to today, in conflicts from Vietnam to Afghanistan and the Middle East. They’re full of humor and humility, respect and regret, and they all deserve to be told, but more importantly, to be heard. We hope you’ll join us as we celebrate U.S. veterans, and the return of live community theater to The Waldo.”
"Deployed" — a staged reading — will be presented Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. Each performance will be followed by a live Q&A with representatives from state and federal veterans’ services organizations. Tickets are $10, and admission is free to all U.S. military veterans. Tickets can be purchased online at thewaldotheatre.org/theatre. Donations collected at performances will benefit The Waldo and Sisters in Arms, a non-profit giving hope and shelter to Maine’s women veterans and their children.
Please be advised: This play deals with issues related to service in the military, including military sexual trauma (MST), and is not recommended for children younger than 16. Some of the content of this production may be emotionally challenging to individuals who have experienced past trauma. Representatives from state and federal veterans healthcare and services organizations will be present during and after each production to provide support and referrals as needed.
Having reopened in 2021 after decades of closure, this vibrant, beautifully restored 1936 theater serves once more as a local cultural hub offering theater, music, film, and a wide array of performing arts to the Midcoast community. Through programs like youth arts education, after-school activities, master classes, workshops and other events, The Waldo seeks to expand arts participation for residents of all ages and enhance the quality of life for all.