Korean ballet performs in Union Aug 11, 2023

UNION — The Shalom Korean Ballet will perform at People's United Methodist Church, 21 Depot St., Monday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m.The 12-member ballet team is from Ansan City, which is located in the Seoul National Capital area.The performance is open to the public with financial support from the Barbara Vittum Music Committee and a free-will offering.