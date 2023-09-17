Performing Arts

Sara Juli in a past performance.

 Photo by Nick Pierce
ROCKLAND — Acclaimed solo performance artist Sara Juli will present the world premiere of her newest piece, "Naughty Bits," on the Strand Theatre stage Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. As part of the Strand’s New Century Series, tickets are available on a Pay-What-You-Can scale of $0-$25.

"Naughty Bits" is a dance-play set inside Juli’s memories that examines sexual trauma while finding levity within the tragic. Her mission is to explore her own personal struggles through the medium of performance. In sharing her work, she creates space for audiences to access their own challenges or traumas. Her provocative, introspective autobiographical solo performance fuses movement, text, song, audience interaction and comedy to both acknowledge the gravity of her burdens as well as simultaneously laugh at their reality. Juli has been described as a "skilled comedian, actress and dancer" and "a light of the downtown dance and theatre scene." "Naughty Bits" finds the forgotten bits, funny bits and wobbly bits of putting one's mind and body back together.