ROCKLAND — Acclaimed solo performance artist Sara Juli will present the world premiere of her newest piece, "Naughty Bits," on the Strand Theatre stage Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. As part of the Strand’s New Century Series, tickets are available on a Pay-What-You-Can scale of $0-$25.
"Naughty Bits" is a dance-play set inside Juli’s memories that examines sexual trauma while finding levity within the tragic. Her mission is to explore her own personal struggles through the medium of performance. In sharing her work, she creates space for audiences to access their own challenges or traumas. Her provocative, introspective autobiographical solo performance fuses movement, text, song, audience interaction and comedy to both acknowledge the gravity of her burdens as well as simultaneously laugh at their reality. Juli has been described as a "skilled comedian, actress and dancer" and "a light of the downtown dance and theatre scene." "Naughty Bits" finds the forgotten bits, funny bits and wobbly bits of putting one's mind and body back together.
Play editing for "Naughty Bits" is by Michelle Mola, with projections by Devon Kelley-Yurdin, lighting and sound by Justin Moriarty, and costumes by Carol Farrell.
A panel discussion with representatives from New Hope Midcoast, a nonprofit organization working to end abuse, dating violence and stalking, will follow the Friday evening performance. Please join this important conversation where audiences can engage in a discussion about the performance piece, along with talking about sexual assault, empowerment, available resources and the role of the arts in the healing process. New Hope Midcoast and SASSMM (Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine) are providing resource and educational support for this event.
"Naughty Bits" was commissioned by the Strand Theatre in Rockland through its New Century Series. The upcoming performance was preceded by two “work-in-progress” performances at the Strand in the past year, in which audience feedback and dialogue helped to shape the piece.
Additional support came from the Maine Arts Commission and the American Rescue Plan Maine Project Grants, a sub-granting program administered by SPACE for the National Endowment for the Arts. "Naughty Bits" residency support was also provided in part by New England Foundation for the Arts’ New England Dance Fund, with generous support from the Aliad Fund at the Boston Foundation.
Juli has been creating and performing innovative comedic dance-theater for more than two decades with tours around the world. She was the 2017 Maine Fellow for the Performing Arts awarded by the Maine Arts Commission. She has received numerous awards and grants, runs a fundraising consultancy, and is an ongoing project advisor and college course instructor. She lives in Falmouth, on the traditional lands of the Wabanaki people, with her husband and two children.
Tickets for the shows are Pay-What You-Can, $0-25 (suggested $25) and are available at rocklandstrand.com, by calling 594-0070, or at the door. Content warning: This work contains material related to sexual trauma and assault. The Strand Theatre is located at 345 Main St.