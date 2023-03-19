Performing Arts

Maine Comedy Improv

From left are Larry Moore, Andy Shatto, Marc Rodriguez, Letia Fowlie, Cathy Matero, Kendray Rodriguez, Courtney Babbidge and Vince Shatto.

 Photo by Shuttah Bug Photography / Sara R. Moore

THOMASTON — Watts Hall Community Arts celebrates April Fool’s Day with an improv comedy show! The Doppelbloopers will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Watts Hall, 174 Main St./Route 1.

The Doppelbloopers are excited to bring their zany take on improv comedy to the Watts Hall stage. With a format reminiscent of the classic improv show "Whose Line is it Anyway?," these comedy pros are sure to have everyone in stitches. Their show features both traditional and musical improv games, with plenty of audience suggestion and participation. Given the unpredictable nature of improv, this is an adult evening of fun and includes a cash bar by The Block Saloon.