Performing Arts

RyanJacksonImage.jpeg

Ryan Jackson

WALDOBORO — The Waldo Theatre Education Program offers a new line up of fall classes featuring the talents of local teacher and improv artist Ryan Jackson. This fall is all about expanding minds and filling bellies with laughter as we focus on the art of improvisation. Improvisational theater (aka improv) is a form of theater that is often unplanned and created “in the moment.”

Improv classes are available beginning in October for grades 4-6, 7-12, and adults. Participants will engage in various games and prompts to improve storytelling, conversation and interacting with others. Organizers guarantee attendees will develop new skills and gain confidence while embracing their inner fool.