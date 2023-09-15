WALDOBORO — The Waldo Theatre Education Program offers a new line up of fall classes featuring the talents of local teacher and improv artist Ryan Jackson. This fall is all about expanding minds and filling bellies with laughter as we focus on the art of improvisation. Improvisational theater (aka improv) is a form of theater that is often unplanned and created “in the moment.”
Improv classes are available beginning in October for grades 4-6, 7-12, and adults. Participants will engage in various games and prompts to improve storytelling, conversation and interacting with others. Organizers guarantee attendees will develop new skills and gain confidence while embracing their inner fool.
The Adult Improv workshops, a series of three, will take place the second Saturday of each month: Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The fees are based on a sliding scale, starting at $25 per person, per class.
Youth Improv Workshops will be held each Wednesday afternoon from Oct. 11 to Dec. 20. Grades 4-6 will meet from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., and tuition is $200 for the semester. Grades 7-12 will meet from 5 to 6:15 p.m., and tuition is $250 per semester. Scholarships are available; please inquire.
Jackson is a born and raised Midcoast Maine teaching artist who has performed all across the state for more than 25 years. A 2012 graduate from the University of Maine with a bachelor's degree in theatre, Jackson has worked professionally regionally as well as with many community organizations. In addition to being a company member of Everyman Repertory Theatre, Jackson is the site coordinator for After School Programming at RSU 13 for Oceanside Middle School.