NEWCASTLE — "Hamlet," the capstone production of Heartwood Theater’s first 20 seasons, opens for six evening performances in the Poe Theater, 81 Academy Hill Road, Friday, July 28. "Hamlet, Prince of Denmark" — masterpiece, arguably the most famous of Shakespeare’s plays and one of his later tragedies — showcases the mature Bard’s unmatched talent, exploring core themes of humanity that transcend all centuries: friendship, grief, betrayal, love and revenge.
Within the intimate black-box setting of the Poe Theater, Heartwood’s version of "Hamlet" supplies all the essential components of a riveting performance: fantastic cast from near and far, modern costumes, classic text, thrilling stage fighting, and sleek set with superb technical elements.
For those who love Shakespeare, for those who have never seen Shakespeare, for those new to Heartwood and longstanding patrons — this show is a must see.
Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Academy July 28 and 29, and Aug. 2 through 5. Material is suitable for mature middle school students and older; no babies or young children admitted.
"Hamlet" is made possible, in part, by a generous grant from the Maine Community Foundation. Season Sponsors Bath Savings Institution and Chesterfield Associates, Inc. support all programming; show sponsors Moody’s Diner and The Kingfisher & The Queen are on board supporting this production; Peapod Jewelry and First National Wealth Management sponsor student tickets all year, ensuring all students through college level can attend theater for the low price of $5. Adult tickets are $30.