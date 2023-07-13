Performing Arts

Hamlet cast headshots (1).jpg

NEWCASTLE — "Hamlet," the capstone production of Heartwood Theater’s first 20 seasons, opens for six evening performances in the Poe Theater, 81 Academy Hill Road, Friday, July 28. "Hamlet, Prince of Denmark" — masterpiece, arguably the most famous of Shakespeare’s plays and one of his later tragedies — showcases the mature Bard’s unmatched talent, exploring core themes of humanity that transcend all centuries: friendship, grief, betrayal, love and revenge.

Within the intimate black-box setting of the Poe Theater, Heartwood’s version of "Hamlet" supplies all the essential components of a riveting performance: fantastic cast from near and far, modern costumes, classic text, thrilling stage fighting, and sleek set with superb technical elements.