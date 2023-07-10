WALDOBORO — The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., is proud to welcome Curbside Queens as they celebrate the art of drag with the people of Maine. The Portland-based group will bring their fiercely funny and fabulous touring show to The Waldo Saturday, July 29, at 8 p.m. Creative wardrobe is encouraged for audience members too — since everyone deserves the right to "dress to express."
There is a centuries-long history of live drag performance in the United States, including the "Womanless Weddings" of the mid- to late-1800s and shows like "Guys in Gowns," which were often hosted by fraternal and veterans’ organizations or police and fire departments to raise money for charity. The trend evolved from vaudeville, to Las Vegas, to television, where comedians like Milton Berle, Red Skelton and Flip Wilson created female characters that became both beloved and iconic, and female impersonators like Jim Bailey, Beverly LaSalle and Dame Edna Everage were popular fixtures.
Curbside Queens was born out of the early days of the pandemic lockdown in 2020, at a time when community morale and engagement was hitting a low. Cherry Lemonade and GiGi Gabor (soon to be known as 2 Queens, 1 Driveway) began performing driveway shows utilizing Gigi’s SUV and a boombox to celebrate during a pride month devastated by a global pandemic. What was originally thought to be a fun thing for two or three weekends quickly turned into a popular attraction with many shows statewide.
In 2021, complete with their very own pink tour bus (named Peg), they began crisscrossing the state, performing 88 shows in 19 weeks, and logging more than 8,000 miles. Now with a rotating cast of eight of Maine’s best drag performers and an even busier performance schedule, The Queens (and Kings) bring their celebration of the queer experience to what is bound to be a fun and fabulous evening of celebration.
Adult online tickets are available for $25 in advance, $30 the day of the event. A limited number of front row seats will be available for $40 each. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. The show is suggested for ages 16 and older. Creative dress is encouraged, but not required. Concessions, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase before the show and at intermission.
Visit waldotheatre.org for information about tickets, parking and more upcoming events.