Performing Arts

WALDOBORO — The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., is proud to welcome Curbside Queens as they celebrate the art of drag with the people of Maine. The Portland-based group will bring their fiercely funny and fabulous touring show to The Waldo Saturday, July 29, at 8 p.m. Creative wardrobe is encouraged for audience members too — since everyone deserves the right to "dress to express."

There is a centuries-long history of live drag performance in the United States, including the "Womanless Weddings" of the mid- to late-1800s and shows like "Guys in Gowns," which were often hosted by fraternal and veterans’ organizations or police and fire departments to raise money for charity. The trend evolved from vaudeville, to Las Vegas, to television, where comedians like Milton Berle, Red Skelton and Flip Wilson created female characters that became both beloved and iconic, and female impersonators like Jim Bailey, Beverly LaSalle and Dame Edna Everage were popular fixtures.