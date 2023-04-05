Performing Arts

Photo by David Mention

THOMASTON — Watts Hall Community Arts invites anyone age 16 or older to explore movement and partnering with Resurgence Dance Company Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Watts Hall, 174 Main St./Route 1.

Resurgence Dance Company’s contact improv dance workshop will run Saturdays for four weeks, April 15 through May 6. Enrollment is flexible — attend one time or as many as you like during the series. Cost is $20 per drop-in, $60 for the whole series. This class is great for experienced contemporary ballet dancers, theater people, martial artists, or anyone looking for a new style of movement.