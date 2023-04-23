ROCKLAND — Comedian Gary Gulman will bring his Born On 3rd Base Tour to the Strand Theatre stage Sunday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
Over 25 years in comedy, Gulman has established himself as an eminent performer and peerless writer. Originally from Boston, Gulman has been a scholarship college football player, an accountant and a high school teacher. He has made countless television appearances as both a comedian and an actor and is one of only a handful of comedians to perform on every single late-night comedy program.
A popular touring comic, Gulman sells out theaters around the country. On his current tour he hilariously chronicles his impoverished childhood on food stamps, free lunch and welfare checks, while skewering our current Tale of Two Cities-esque wealth gap; Gulman is known for addressing class deftly and entertainingly. In 2021, Gulman performed to a sold out crowd at Carnegie Hall in New York City for the NY Comedy Festival. He has made four TV specials including his most recent universally acclaimed stand-up special for HBO, “The Great Depresh,” a tour de force look at mental illness that is equal parts hilarious and inspiring. Gulman was most recently seen co-starring with Amy Schumer in the hit Hulu comedy series “Life & Beth.”
Tickets are $30/advance, $35/day of show. Beer and wine are available at concessions. To buy tickets, or for more information, visit rocklandstrand.com or call 594-0070. The Strand Theatre is located at 345 Main St.