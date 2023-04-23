Performing Arts

Gary Gulman.jpg

Comedian Gary Gulman.

 Photo courtesy Gary Gulman

ROCKLAND — Comedian Gary Gulman will bring his Born On 3rd Base Tour to the Strand Theatre stage Sunday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Over 25 years in comedy, Gulman has established himself as an eminent performer and peerless writer. Originally from Boston, Gulman has been a scholarship college football player, an accountant and a high school teacher. He has made countless television appearances as both a comedian and an actor and is one of only a handful of comedians to perform on every single late-night comedy program.