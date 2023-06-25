CAMDEN — Camden Shakespeare Festival opens its 10th season with "A Midsummer Night's Dream," presented in the Camden Amphitheatre. The performances are presented in conjunction with the Camden Public Library.
Perhaps Shakespeare’s most popular comedy, the remarkable "A Midsummer Night's Dream" is a dream come true. When four lovers flee to the forest to sort out their romantic problems, they accidentally get mixed up in a feud between the King and Queen of the fairies. Fantastical love potions abound, making hilarious chaos of their amorous intentions. Add to this a man magically turned into a donkey, who becomes beloved of the Fairy Queen, and you have a midsummer night you will never forget.
"Our production will be a surreal delight," said Director Stephen Legawiec, “with hand carved-masks and live music. As for the fairy world, the audience will become part of the dream themselves. It will be absolutely fun and unforgettable."
The ensemble of Maine actors includes Mel Angelo (Hermia), Emily Grotz (Helena), Ashby Hayward (Flute), Peter Henderson (Egeus), Dana Legawiec (Puck), Dashiell Legawiec (Starveling), Lyra Legawiec (Snug), Jerry Sawyer (Peter Quince) and Joy Stewart (Cobweb). They are joined by guest artists Jack Bausch (Lysander), Natalie Crane (Titania/Hippolyta), Kyle DePasquale (Demetrius), Moses Williams (Oberon/Theseus) and Robby Yoho (Bottom).
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" will be presented outdoors in the Camden Library Amphitheatre on these dates: July 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27 and 28, and Aug. 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6. All performances begin at 6 p.m. The production is suitable for children. In the event of rain, the show will play indoors at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church, 33 Chestnut St.
The show will also tour to Bath Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16, and to Monson Saturday, July 22.
Tickets are available at camdenshakespeare.org, by calling 464-0008, or at the amphitheatre and Camden library one hour prior to each performance.