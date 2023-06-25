Performing Arts

Ashby Hayward, Lyra Legawiec, Mel Angelo, Dashiell Legawiec, Dana Legawiec and Joy Stewart in Camden Shakespeare Festival's "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

 Photo courtesy of Camden Shakespeare Festival

CAMDEN — Camden Shakespeare Festival opens its 10th season with "A Midsummer Night's Dream," presented in the Camden Amphitheatre. The performances are presented in conjunction with the Camden Public Library.

Perhaps Shakespeare’s most popular comedy, the remarkable "A Midsummer Night's Dream" is a dream come true. When four lovers flee to the forest to sort out their romantic problems, they accidentally get mixed up in a feud between the King and Queen of the fairies. Fantastical love potions abound, making hilarious chaos of their amorous intentions. Add to this a man magically turned into a donkey, who becomes beloved of the Fairy Queen, and you have a midsummer night you will never forget.