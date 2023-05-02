Performing Arts

Black Comedy rehearsal.jpg

Camden Hills Regional High School students rehearse "Black Comedy."

ROCKPORT — Camden Hills Regional High School, 25 Keelson Drive, presents "The White Liars" and "Black Comedy," two one-act plays by Peter Shaffer, as its spring production and dinner theater in the Black Box.

"The White Liars" takes place in the parlor of Baroness Sophie Lemberg, a fortune teller working at a run-down seaside resort on the South Coast of England. Sophie and her parlor have seen better days, but her luck may change when a young rock musician and his agent come to have their fortunes told before their evening concert.