ROCKPORT — Camden Hills Regional High School, 25 Keelson Drive, presents "The White Liars" and "Black Comedy," two one-act plays by Peter Shaffer, as its spring production and dinner theater in the Black Box.
"The White Liars" takes place in the parlor of Baroness Sophie Lemberg, a fortune teller working at a run-down seaside resort on the South Coast of England. Sophie and her parlor have seen better days, but her luck may change when a young rock musician and his agent come to have their fortunes told before their evening concert.
The lunacy of "Black Comedy" unfolds during a black-out resulting from a blown fuse in the London flat of struggling artist Brindsley Miller. Brindsley has enhanced his flat with fancy objects and furniture, “borrowed” from his fussy antique-collector neighbor next door, in the hopes of impressing a wealthy art dealer and his girlfriend’s father. The chaos is set in motion when the neighbor returns early from his weekend and Brindsley must return the “borrowed” items before the lights are restored.
Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 11, 12 and 13, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 for the show and a three-course dinner. There will also be a matinee Saturday, May 13, at 1 p.m. Tickets for the matinee are $10, $5 for students and seniors, and will not include dinner.
Dinner for the evening performances will be made by CHRHS foodservice staff and will be served by student waitstaff and tech crew. Options for dietary restrictions will be available for selection during checkout.