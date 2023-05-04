Performing Arts

Richard Blanco Reading.jpg

Richard Blanco
Camden Festival of Poetry Logo.jpeg

CAMDEN — The first Camden Festival of Poetry will take place Saturday, May 20, from 1 to 5 p.m. in the First Congregational Church of Camden, 55 Elm St. Admission is free and all are welcome.

The festival will feature inaugural poet Richard Blanco, who received the National Endowment for Humanities Medal from President Biden March 21, 2023. In addition, there will be readings by poets Maya Stein, Margaret Haberman, John Paul Caponigro, Ellen Goldsmith, Jason Whitney and Lucinda Zeising, plus music by Jud Caswell, John and Rachel Nicholas, and Dave Morrison. Following an opening round of poetry, workshop/discussion groups will take place on a variety of topics including: Lyrics and Songwriting, Eco-Poetry, Art & Poetry, Found & Black-out Poems, How to Read a Poem, and Poetry as Memoir: Family Narratives, among others. There will be a book fair with poets presenting their publications, refreshments, and the Gabriel Zimpritch Poet of Promise award given to a young writer. A poetry walk will take place that morning, with young writers reading their poems displayed in the "Poems in Windows" project on store windows throughout Camden.