Richard Blanco

Poet Richard Blanco.

 Photo by Craig Dilger
CAMDEN — Organizers have confirmed that inaugural poet Richard Blanco will be the keynote poet at the first Camden Festival of Poetry, which will be held annually. The festival will take place Saturday, May 20, from 1 to 5 p.m. in the First Congregational Church of Camden, 55 Elm St. Admission is free and all are welcome.

“We are excited to have the internationally renowned poet Richard Blanco as the keynote for our inaugural festival — he expresses such enthusiasm for Maine, for America, and for all people,” said Meg Weston, festival co-founder.