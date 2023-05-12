ROCKLAND — Kimberly Bartosik, a NYC-based choreographer and director, invites interested professional, pre-professional and non-professional performers to audition for her upcoming project, "The Encounter: Rockland," a live physical theater performance work created in partnership with the Strand Theatre’s New Century Series. The group audition will take place at the Flanagan Community Center, 61 Limerock St., Saturday, June 3, at 2 p.m. Participants do not need formal dance training or performance experience, but should be comfortable with and prepared to engage in strenuous physical, athletic activity. The process will also require collaborative engagement from the performers. Ages 11 and older are welcome.
Interested participants must be available for rehearsals and performances to be held at the Strand from July 23 through Aug. 3; performances will take place there Aug. 4 and 5. More information can be found on the Strand Theatre website at rocklandstrand.com. Proof of vaccination is required to participate.
"The Encounter: Rockland" is part of Bartosik’s expansive, long-term project. Working with communities around the world merging performers at various levels, she has been creating unique "Encounter" projects that start an intergenerational cross-geographic, global conversation about the ferocious power of the body as a form of communication. According to Bartosik, “The work is an encounter with oneself, pulling from what we are currently carrying in our bodies — grief, hope, fear, desire, newfound power — and pairs it with our dreams in this moment of reconciliation with time.” Projects in 2022 include "The Encounter: Buffalo," created in partnership with Torn Space Theater; "The Encounter: Italia," supported by the Italian Ministry of Culture; and "The Encounter in NYC," which had its world premiere as part of French Institute/Alliance Francaise Crossing the Line Festival, with performances in FIAF’s Le Skyroom. Visit daela.org/the-encounter to learn more about the "Encounter" projects.