Performing Arts

Encounter_Buffalo.jpg

From "The Encounter: Buffalo" performance.

 Photo provided by Kimberly Bartosik/daela

ROCKLAND — Kimberly Bartosik, a NYC-based choreographer and director, invites interested professional, pre-professional and non-professional performers to audition for her upcoming project, "The Encounter: Rockland," a live physical theater performance work created in partnership with the Strand Theatre’s New Century Series. The group audition will take place at the Flanagan Community Center, 61 Limerock St., Saturday, June 3, at 2 p.m. Participants do not need formal dance training or performance experience, but should be comfortable with and prepared to engage in strenuous physical, athletic activity. The process will also require collaborative engagement from the performers. Ages 11 and older are welcome.

Interested participants must be available for rehearsals and performances to be held at the Strand from July 23 through Aug. 3; performances will take place there Aug. 4 and 5. More information can be found on the Strand Theatre website at rocklandstrand.com. Proof of vaccination is required to participate.