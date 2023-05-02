Performing Arts

CAMDEN — Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., welcomes distinguished poets Mark S. Burrows, John Paul Caponigro, Maya Stein, Meg Weston and Lucinda Zeising for an evening of reading and discussion Tuesday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. "A Feast of Poets" is part of a poetry series at the Camden Public Library leading up to the Camden Festival of Poetry, of which the library is pleased to be an institutional partner.

This is a hybrid event and will take place in person in the third-floor Reading Room at the library and on Zoom. Visit the "What's Happening" page at librarycamden.org to find the Zoom link.