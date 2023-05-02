CAMDEN — Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., welcomes distinguished poets Mark S. Burrows, John Paul Caponigro, Maya Stein, Meg Weston and Lucinda Zeising for an evening of reading and discussion Tuesday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. "A Feast of Poets" is part of a poetry series at the Camden Public Library leading up to the Camden Festival of Poetry, of which the library is pleased to be an institutional partner.
This is a hybrid event and will take place in person in the third-floor Reading Room at the library and on Zoom. Visit the "What's Happening" page at librarycamden.org to find the Zoom link.
Mark S. Burrows is a poet, scholar and translator of German poetry. He recently published "The Wandering Radiance. Selected Poems of Hilde Domin" and "Meister Eckhart’s Book of Darkness and Light" (April, 2023); his forthcoming books include "A Wiser Way: Living the Questions with Rainer Maria Rilke," co-written with Stephanie Dowrick, and a new translation of Rilke’s "Sonnets to Orpheus" (both in 2024). He lives and writes in Camden. Learn more at soul-in-sight.org.
John Paul Caponigro is an internationally collected visual artist and published author. He leads unique adventures in the wildest places on earth to help participants creatively make deeper connections with nature and themselves. View his TEDx and Google talks at johnpaulcaponigro.art/poetry.
Maya Stein is a ninja poet, writing guide and creative adventuress. She has kept a weekly short-form poetry practice, “10-line Tuesday” since 2005, and facilitates writing workshops in person and online. After a seven-year stint in suburban New Jersey, she is now happily ensconced in the wilds of Midcoast Maine in a house named Toad Hall. Visit Stein online at mayastein.com.
Meg Weston writes poetry and non-fiction. In her writing and photography, she expresses a passion for the geological processes that shape the earth and the stories that shape our lives. Her poems have appeared in literary journals and anthologies as well as the chapbook "Letters from the White Queen" (2020), with a new collection, "Magma Intrusions," due out this fall. After retiring as president of Maine Media College, she founded The Poets Corner and is co-founder of the Camden Festival of Poetry. More can be found at volcanoes.com.
Lucinda Ziesing is a writer, actor, painter and producer. She received a master's degree in writing from Spalding University. As a mixed media artist, her "Public Works" paintings are in private and corporate collections. She also taught on the theatre faculty of Sarah Lawrence College and has appeared in classic and original productions in New York, Los Angeles and Maine. When she is not writing, she produces outdoor events that bring wonder to the communities of Maine.
The Camden Festival of Poetry will make its debut Saturday, May 20, at the First Congregational Church of Camden, 55 Elm St. This celebration of local poets and poetry is set to be another central cultural event in the Midcoast summer calendar.
The festival will include readings by local poets, live musical interludes, discussion groups with poets, an award for an outstanding youth poet, and a reception with book tables to meet participating poets. This event is free and open to the public.