Watts Hall Band headlines 'Happenings' July 2 Jun 26, 2023 Jun 26, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Music Watts Hall Band Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKPORT — Watts Hall Band performs at Happenings on the Harbor Sunday, July 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. This free event is open to the public.Bring a lawn chair and blanket to beautiful Rockport Harbor for food, fun and music. Food trucks open at 4 p.m.The Watts Hall Band is a 10-piece band, complete with amazing vocals, a full horn section, blistering guitar riffs, soulful sax solos, killer keyboards and more.The group plays high energy rock and R&B favorites. Guaranteed to get you on your feet — dancing and singing along!Summer is short in Maine, don’t miss this great way to kick off Independence Day celebrations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Band Happenings On The Harbor Live Band Live Music Rockport Maine Watts Hall Band Recommended for you Biz Briefs Learn How to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language – returning in March Breakwater Design & Build, Inc. Get your business on the big screen. On-screen advertising at the Strand Theatre – 150/month! New days and Hours start next week! Splendid July 7, 8 & 9 Sale at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Strand Summer Story Drive! 100 years of stories are being collected. We want to hear yours. Wes Anderson’s ASTEROID CITY June 30 – July 15 at the Strand Theatre downtown Rockland! New Fairy Line added for International Fairy Day. SON LITTLE – Live at the Strand! – July 2 Maine Made Retail is available for all. More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists