Music

Watts Hall Band_June 2023.jpg

Watts Hall Band
Happenings on the Harbor.jpg

ROCKPORT — Watts Hall Band performs at Happenings on the Harbor Sunday, July 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. This free event is open to the public.

Bring a lawn chair and blanket to beautiful Rockport Harbor for food, fun and music. Food trucks open at 4 p.m.