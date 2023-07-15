Music

WALDOBORO — The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., is pleased to announce multi-platinum songwriter and producer Mat Kearney will be at The Waldo Theatre, Wednesday, Nov. 15, for "The Acoustic Trio Tour," showcasing the talent that’s earned him more than 2.5 billion streams globally. Tickets are now on sale.

Over his career, Kearney has released five studio LPs, claimed the #1 spot on iTunes, topped multiple Billboard charts, and made four entries into the Hot 100. He’s performed live on the Today Show, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ellen, and Letterman. Kearney has garnered rave reviews from national press including People, Billboard, and Entertainment Weekly, and has an incredible touring history, sharing the road with everyone from John Mayer to Needtobreathe.