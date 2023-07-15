WALDOBORO — The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., is pleased to announce multi-platinum songwriter and producer Mat Kearney will be at The Waldo Theatre, Wednesday, Nov. 15, for "The Acoustic Trio Tour," showcasing the talent that’s earned him more than 2.5 billion streams globally. Tickets are now on sale.
Over his career, Kearney has released five studio LPs, claimed the #1 spot on iTunes, topped multiple Billboard charts, and made four entries into the Hot 100. He’s performed live on the Today Show, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ellen, and Letterman. Kearney has garnered rave reviews from national press including People, Billboard, and Entertainment Weekly, and has an incredible touring history, sharing the road with everyone from John Mayer to Needtobreathe.
With his new studio album "January Flower," Kearney is in his rawest form, distilling the songwriting process and rediscovering the joy of making music. Organizers are thrilled to have him gracing the stage at The Waldo this fall as he ventures north from his Nashville studio.
Concessions, including beer and wine, will be available at the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 in advance online and $45 on the day of the show, and VIP tickets are also available. A limited number of front row seats are available for $60. The Waldo uses the power of the arts to entertain, engage and celebrate community by providing accessible and dynamic programming. For more information about tickets, parking and upcoming events, visit thewaldotheatre.org.