ROCKLAND — The War and Treaty, the husband-and-wife team of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, brings a bluesy but joyful fusion of Southern soul, gospel, country, and rock-and-roll to the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Sunday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m. Canadian folk and country singer-songwriter William Prince opens the show.
A powerhouse vocal duo internationally renowned for live shows built on revival-like intensity, The War and Treaty have amassed a following as eclectic as its sound. The versatile duo has opened for artists such as Al Green, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, John Legend and Lauren Daigle, while its multifaceted collaborative efforts include Dierks Bentley, Elvis Costello, Emmylou Harris, Leslie Jordan, Mumford & Sons, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Sturgill Simpson.
Following the 2020 release of the acclaimed "Hearts Town," The War and Treaty now reach the next creative level with the March 2023 release of "Lover’s Game." Revealing and bold, "Lover’s Game" explores the duo’s maturing relationship but also offers a unique perspective on shifting cultural tides and the impact of the global pandemic.
Prince is a JUNO Award-winning folk and country singer-songwriter who has become one of Canada’s most respected and celebrated songwriters, and has appeared on national network television and at major international festivals.
Tickets are $26/advance, $29/day of show. One dollar per ticket goes to supporting the Alzheimer's Association. Beer and wine are available at concessions. To buy tickets, or for more information, visit rocklandstrand.com or call 594-0070.