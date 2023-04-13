Music

Michael and Tanya Trotter.jpg

Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter Jr. make up the duo The War and Treaty.

 Photo by Austin Hargrave
William Prince.jpg

William Prince

ROCKLAND — The War and Treaty, the husband-and-wife team of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, brings a bluesy but joyful fusion of Southern soul, gospel, country, and rock-and-roll to the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Sunday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m. Canadian folk and country singer-songwriter William Prince opens the show.

A powerhouse vocal duo internationally renowned for live shows built on revival-like intensity, The War and Treaty have amassed a following as eclectic as its sound. The versatile duo has opened for artists such as Al Green, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, John Legend and Lauren Daigle, while its multifaceted collaborative efforts include Dierks Bentley, Elvis Costello, Emmylou Harris, Leslie Jordan, Mumford & Sons, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Sturgill Simpson.