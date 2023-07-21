WALDOBORO — Singer-songwriter Stephen Kellogg performs live at The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., for the first time Saturday, Aug. 5, at 8 p.m.
A Stephen Kellogg performance is like watching Ted Lasso live. Whether you have heard of him before or not you will leave the show inspired, restored and having experienced an offering like no other.
For more than two decades, this wordsmith, Tedx speaker, stand up comic, family man and troubadour has delighted audiences around the world. Planet Bluegrass calls him “a first class songwriter with a poet's gift for fresh imagery,” and Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz says of Kellogg, “there are few people in rock n’ roll who are just so great.” He has received the Armed Forces Entertainer of the Year award and has had his work nominated for a Grammy.
Rolling Stone magazine describes his sound as “John Prine fronting the Heartbreakers.” Kellogg’s songs and stories speak to our lives with an immediacy scarcely seen in the modern landscape. Each performance paints a unique canvas that covers the full spectrum of human emotions. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry and you’ll go home with a full heart.
Opening for Kellogg is Maine-based singer-songwriter Caroline Cotter. Throughout the years, Cotter has found a true home on the road and on diverse musical stages internationally, with audiences captivated by her vulnerable vocal quality that belies her insightful and award-winning songwriting.
"I've got roots that go deep and grow deeper the more I leave my home," Cotter sings in the title cut of her sophomore album. "Gently as I Go," to be released in August 2023, pulls the listener in; exploring travel and connection, empowerment and creative practice, love, life and death, nostalgia and growing up, loss and gratitude.
General admission tickets are available for $35 in advance, $40 the day of the event; a limited amount of front row seats are available for $50. Doors open at 7 p.m., and concessions, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase.
Tickets and more information about parking and other upcoming events are available at thewaldotheatre.org.