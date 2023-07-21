Music

Stephen Kellogg.jpg

Stephen Kellogg

WALDOBORO — Singer-songwriter Stephen Kellogg performs live at The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., for the first time Saturday, Aug. 5, at 8 p.m.

A Stephen Kellogg performance is like watching Ted Lasso live. Whether you have heard of him before or not you will leave the show inspired, restored and having experienced an offering like no other.