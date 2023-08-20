Music

Brett Dennen_2023.jpg

Brett Dennen

WALDOBORO — Acclaimed singer-songwriter Brett Dennen and special guest Chance Emerson take The Waldo Theatre stage Saturday, Sept. 2, at 8 p.m.

Dennen tells listeners to get out and see the world at a time when we need it more than ever. Flame-haired, 6-foot-5, and with a singular gift for meditating on life's most meaningful subjects with equal parts innocence and razor sharp wit, Dennen is known from his decade-plus career as a singer-songwriter. With a successful string of albums and four Top Ten AAA singles like "Make You Crazy," "Wild Child," and 2018's "Already Gone," which achieved his highest chart position yet, Dennen has cemented himself as a fixture in American folk music.