WALDOBORO/THOMASTON — World-renowned ragtime piano virtuoso Ethan Uslan takes the stage Friday, Aug. 18, at 8 p.m. at The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., and again Sunday, Aug. 20, at 2 p.m. at Thomaston Baptist Church, 212 Main St.

Featured prominently in the documentary "The Entertainers," and recently performing as Lestat de Lioncourt's hand double on AMC's "Interview with the Vampire," Uslan has performed throughout the United States and Europe, including on NPR's "Prairie Home Companion." He is a three-time winner of the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest.