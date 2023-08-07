WALDOBORO/THOMASTON — World-renowned ragtime piano virtuoso Ethan Uslan takes the stage Friday, Aug. 18, at 8 p.m. at The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., and again Sunday, Aug. 20, at 2 p.m. at Thomaston Baptist Church, 212 Main St.
Featured prominently in the documentary "The Entertainers," and recently performing as Lestat de Lioncourt's hand double on AMC's "Interview with the Vampire," Uslan has performed throughout the United States and Europe, including on NPR's "Prairie Home Companion." He is a three-time winner of the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest.
Uslan began studying classical piano at the age of 9 and later received his master's degree in historical musicology from the University of Illinois. His concerts are filled with passion, humor, virtuosity, and a deep love for America's rich musical past.
His vast repertoire includes original arrangements of New Orleans Jazz, 1920s Charleston, blues, stomps, Harlem stride piano, swing and jazzed-up versions of classical masterpieces. His most popular work, "Fur Elise" in ragtime, has been performed and recorded all over the world. Uslan also presents music and storytelling on his podcast, "The Carolina Shout," from his home base in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Hailed by the Chicago Tribune for his "vivid musical imagination," Uslan's performances will benefit the non-profit Glenn Jenks Ragtime Revue and "Future in Music" Musical Scholarship, offered through Bay Chamber Music School's "Young Stars of Maine" Prize Program and open to mixed-genre instrumental, vocal or composition students, age 12-25, who wish to further their studies in the field of music.
General admission tickets for The Waldo performance are available for $20 in advance at thewaldotheatre.org, $25 the day of the event. A limited amount of front row tickets are available for $35. Doors open at 7 p.m., and concessions will be available for purchase.
General admission at the door for the Thomaston concert is $20 adults and $10 students.