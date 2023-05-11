Music

Dead Letter Office.jpg

WALDOBORO — "The greatest R.E.M. tribute band is called Dead Letter Office, and they rule. If they come to your town, go," said Patrick Hosken of @MTVNews and @Billboard.

Tickets are now on sale for Dead Letter Office, performing Saturday, May 27, at 8 p.m. at The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St.

Recommended for you