WALDOBORO — "The greatest R.E.M. tribute band is called Dead Letter Office, and they rule. If they come to your town, go," said Patrick Hosken of @MTVNews and @Billboard.
Tickets are now on sale for Dead Letter Office, performing Saturday, May 27, at 8 p.m. at The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St.
Dead Letter Office members have dedicated themselves to faithfully reproducing the music and energy of a live R.E.M. show. Since 2014, Dead Letter Office has been thrilling audiences throughout the United States and Canada, providing a show that's been sorely missed since R.E.M called it quits.
Based out of western New York, Dead Letter Office not only performs R.E.M.'s major hits but also dives deep into the band's catalog to please the die-hard fans. They’ve even been joined onstage by members of R.E.M. members Mike Mills and Peter Buck.
"I think we can unequivocally say that 'You are the best [R.E.M. tribute],'" said "Parks and Recreation" actor Adam Scott, an uber R.E.M. fan.
Concessions, including beer and wine, will be available at the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance online and $25 on the day of the show. A limited number of front row seats are available.
The Waldo uses the power of the arts to entertain, engage and celebrate community by providing accessible and dynamic programming. For more information about tickets, upcoming events and parking, visit waldotheatre.org.