Music

Pen Bay Orchestra Rehearsal

Penobscot Bay Orchestra

CAMDEN — The Penobscot Bay Orchestra performs its spring concert, "Passionate Fantasies," Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m. at John St. United Methodist Church, 98 John St.

The program consists of the allegro movement from Dvorak’s "8th Symphony," the last movement of "Symphonie Fantastique" by Berlioz, Elgar’s "Pomp and Circumstance," and other small ensemble works as well. The orchestra is joined by special guest violinist Philipp Elssner.

Penobscot Bay Orchestra Director Deirdre McClure

Penobscot Bay Orchestra Director Deirdre McClure.