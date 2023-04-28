CAMDEN — The Penobscot Bay Orchestra performs its spring concert, "Passionate Fantasies," Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m. at John St. United Methodist Church, 98 John St.
The program consists of the allegro movement from Dvorak’s "8th Symphony," the last movement of "Symphonie Fantastique" by Berlioz, Elgar’s "Pomp and Circumstance," and other small ensemble works as well. The orchestra is joined by special guest violinist Philipp Elssner.
The Penobscot Bay Orchestra was formed two years ago by local musicians wanting a musical community that merges the arts and social issues. Concert proceeds, collected at the door in lieu of admission, will benefit the Camden Area Food Pantry.
The orchestra has grown since its start in 2021, with more than 30 players coming from all over the Penobscot Bay region. “A community orchestra of this size and type is unique in the Midcoast,” says Deirdre McClure, the orchestra’s conductor. “And we are grateful to the John Street Church and its community, who have welcomed us in their beautiful home.”
Penobscot Bay Orchestra provides the opportunity to play varied music with like-minded players under the baton of McClure, a sensitive and community-minded conductor of high caliber. McClure brings a musical spirit and enthusiasm to her conducting, with an ear to phrasing, rhythm, intonation and shared interpretation. A seasoned professional, for 15 years she was music director of the Oakland Opera Theater, leading productions of contemporary operas by Glass, Stravinsky, Britten, Weill, Anthony Davis and many others. Now a resident of Portland, McClure is on the faculty of the University of New England, and conducts the Sea Change Chorale in Portland. Prior to 2021, McClure was a member of the faculty of Bay Chamber Concerts, coaching chamber music and conducting its chamber orchestra.