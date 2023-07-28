Music

Penobscot Bay Orchestra

CAMDEN/ROCKLAND — The Penobscot Bay Orchestra concludes its second season with a series of Summer Pops Concerts during August in the Midcoast.

Concert dates are Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. at John St. United Methodist Church, 98 John St., Camden; and Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 5 p.m. at the Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., Rockland.