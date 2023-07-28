CAMDEN/ROCKLAND — The Penobscot Bay Orchestra concludes its second season with a series of Summer Pops Concerts during August in the Midcoast.
Concert dates are Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. at John St. United Methodist Church, 98 John St., Camden; and Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 5 p.m. at the Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St., Rockland.
The Summer Pops Concerts feature two major works — excerpts from Leonard Bernstein’s "West Side Story" and two of George Gershwin’s "Piano Preludes," arranged for orchestra. Other works include Paul Desmond’s "Take 5," Gershwin’s "Summertime" from "Porgy and Bess," and Harold Arlen’s "Over The Rainbow" from "The Wizard of Oz." As is customary with these concerts, members of the orchestra will be performing solo or chamber works on the program as well.
The Penobscot Bay Orchestra was formed last year by local musicians wanting a musical community that merges the arts and social issues. Concert proceeds, collected at the door in lieu of admission, will be given to Healthy Lincoln County, which works to improve the health and well-being of Lincoln County’s residents.
The orchestra has grown since its start in 2021, with players coming from all over the Penobscot Bay region. “A community orchestra of this size and type is unique in the Midcoast,” said Deirdre McClure, the orchestra’s artistic director and conductor. “And we are grateful to the John Street Church and its community, who have welcomed us in their beautiful home.”
“Summer is a good time to enjoy the less serious side of the classical music repertoire. These pieces offer a real challenge to the orchestra, and we’ve been having a lot of fun preparing these lighter and very enjoyable works. However, the music is not easy! Rhythmically, it is very challenging, and it’s a great opportunity for the orchestra to change gears and learn how to play in a completely different medium," McClure said.
McClure brings a musical spirit and enthusiasm to her conducting, with an ear to phrasing, rhythm, intonation and shared interpretation. A seasoned professional, for 15 years she was music director of the Oakland Opera Theater, leading productions of contemporary operas by Glass, Stravinsky, Britten, Weill, Anthony Davis, and many others. Now a resident of Portland, McClure is on the faculty of the University of New England, and conducts the Sea Change Chorale in Portland. Prior to 2021, McClure was a member of the faculty of Bay Chamber Concerts, coaching chamber music and conducting its chamber orchestra.