Down East Dead.jpg

Down East Dead

THOMASTON — Thomaston Main Street is proud to announce the return of its highly anticipated Music Behind the Block outdoor concert series. This year's series promises to be even more exciting with a diverse line-up that's sure to offer something for everyone. Music Behind the Block is set to transform the heart of Thomaston into a hub of musical enjoyment for residents and visitors alike.

The series kicks off with the phenomenal Down East Dead, Maine's favorite Grateful Dead tribute band, Wednesday, Aug. 9. After receiving immense love and praise from last summer's concert series, Down East Dead is back by popular demand, ready to get the crowd dancing and grooving to the timeless tunes of the Grateful Dead.

The Cedar Shakes.jpg

The Cedar Shakes
Sugar Snaps_PC Taylor Fairfield.jpeg

The Sugar Snaps