ROCKPORT — Coastal Mountains Land Trust welcomes the Dave Mallett Band for a special Arts on the Hill event, Concert for the Hill, to benefit its Beech Hill Fields and Habitat Initiative. This special concert with one of America’s true original troubadours is Saturday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 20.
In a career spanning five decades, Mallett has recorded 17 albums and performed across the United States, Canada and Europe. Known for his carefully written poetic offerings, his body of work has provided material for an eclectic list of artists that that includes Alison Krauss, Pete Seeger, Hal Ketchum, Emmylou Harris, John Denver, and the Muppets. Mallett’s music is a reminder of the connection with the Earth and with days gone by — and of the memories and dreams that sustain us.
Concert for the Hill is the public launch of the Beech Hill Initiative that seeks to raise the funds to support the management of Beech Hill's historic landscape for the benefit of wildlife, blueberries, children and community events (like these concerts), and the scenic views of the coastal mountains and Penobscot Bay. The land trust’s goal is to raise $350,000 to support the long-term field and habitat management practices needed to sustain this truly one-of-a-kind community asset.
Like all Arts on the Hill performances, this concert is free and open to the public, but CMLT asks attendees to consider a donation for the Beech Hill Initiative on the night or in the days that follow. The land trust hopes to reach its fundraising goal by the end of 2023. CMLT is expecting a full house (hill) for Mallett's concert; please leave dogs at home.
Arts on the Hill is made possible by lead sponsors Cold Mountain Builders and Emily and Jonathan McDevitt, and partner sponsors Bangor Savings Bank, Camden Coast Real Estate and Maine Coast Orthodontics.