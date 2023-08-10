Music

David-Mallett-vested@150dpi.jpg

Dave Mallett

 Photo by Dale Moreau

ROCKPORT — Coastal Mountains Land Trust welcomes the Dave Mallett Band for a special Arts on the Hill event, Concert for the Hill, to benefit its Beech Hill Fields and Habitat Initiative. This special concert with one of America’s true original troubadours is Saturday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 20.

In a career spanning five decades, Mallett has recorded 17 albums and performed across the United States, Canada and Europe. Known for his carefully written poetic offerings, his body of work has provided material for an eclectic list of artists that that includes Alison Krauss, Pete Seeger, Hal Ketchum, Emmylou Harris, John Denver, and the Muppets. Mallett’s music is a reminder of the connection with the Earth and with days gone by — and of the memories and dreams that sustain us.