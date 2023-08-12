ROCKLAND/SOUTH PORTLAND — "My Life Needs You: Songs of Dillon Bustin Performed by His Friends" will appear on Maine Public Television as part of the Maine Public Film Series Thursday, Aug. 24, at 9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m.
The one-hour live concert film presents a variety of compositions by Dillon Bustin of Rockland. Maine musicians included on the program are Doug Day of Rockport, David Dodson of Camden, and John and Rachel Nicholas, also of Camden. Editing was provided by Richard Kane of Kane Lewis Productions in Sedgwick.
Other performers featured in the concert, all accomplished singer-songwriters in their own right, are Eric Kilburn, Tom Goux, Michael Cicone, David Coffin, Dean Stevens, Bob Lucas, Denny Williams, Ellen Epstein, Daisy Nell and Stan Collinson.
Bustin explains, "One of my songs is named 'My Life Needs You,' from the play 'Frozen In: An Adventure in the Arctic Ice.' It is performed here by Daisy Nell and Stan Collinson with Eric Kilburn, but I wanted to title the entire concert and the video documentary this way to express how gratifying it is to have such fine personal friends who are also musical collaborators."
Executive Producer Alban Maino of South Portland said, “Dillon Bustin has written several ballad operas, or plays with embedded music, and it is wonderful to see some of his theatrical roster coming together to offer their interpretations of his songs. They know him well enough, and also know his material well enough, to bring forth all the witty heights and emotional depths he is admired for. It is a mutual appreciation society.”