Music

Dillon Bustin.jpg

Dillon Bustin

ROCKLAND/SOUTH PORTLAND — "My Life Needs You: Songs of Dillon Bustin Performed by His Friends" will appear on Maine Public Television as part of the Maine Public Film Series Thursday, Aug. 24, at 9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m.

The one-hour live concert film presents a variety of compositions by Dillon Bustin of Rockland. Maine musicians included on the program are Doug Day of Rockport, David Dodson of Camden, and John and Rachel Nicholas, also of Camden. Editing was provided by Richard Kane of Kane Lewis Productions in Sedgwick.

Recommended for you