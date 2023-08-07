ROCKLAND — Damariscotta native Kate Aldrich, an internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano hailed by the San Francisco Sentinel as the “Carmen of her generation,” will be featured at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 7:30 p.m. Performing in a concert presented by Salt Bay Chamberfest, she will sing the work "Il tramonto" by Ottorino Respighi with musicians from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and the Minnesota Orchestra. The concert features Susie Park and Sean Lee, violinists; Che-Yen Chen and Natalie Loughran, violists; Oliver Herbert, cellist; and Wilhelmina Smith, cellist and SBC artistic director.
A graduate of Lincoln Academy in Newcastle, Aldrich has gone on to perform in leading theaters throughout the world. In addition to opera, she commands a vast symphonic repertoire. She lives in Rome with her husband and family.
The concert will also feature the world premiere of SBC-commissioned "Grandmother Moon" (Mohawk: “Iethi’sotha Ahsonthehnéhka Karáhkwa”) by Grammy-nominated composer and cellist Dawn Avery.
“As part of Salt Bay Chamberfest’s theme of honoring stories of sacred women,” Avery writes about the piece, “I thought immediately of the Haudenosaunee stories of our Grandmother Moon. In the Kaniènkeha (or Mohawk) tradition, we are thankful for her because she not only lights the nighttime sky with her adornment of stars, but she moves the ocean tides. Grandmother Moon is the elder to women all over the world and she watches over their children’s births. We measure time as her face changes through each cycle of the 13 moons.”
Also featured in the program will be Antonín Dvořák’s "String Sextet."