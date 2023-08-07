Music

Kate Aldrich

ROCKLAND — Damariscotta native Kate Aldrich, an internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano hailed by the San Francisco Sentinel as the “Carmen of her generation,” will be featured at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 7:30 p.m. Performing in a concert presented by Salt Bay Chamberfest, she will sing the work "Il tramonto" by Ottorino Respighi with musicians from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and the Minnesota Orchestra. The concert features Susie Park and Sean Lee, violinists; Che-Yen Chen and Natalie Loughran, violists; Oliver Herbert, cellist; and Wilhelmina Smith, cellist and SBC artistic director.

A graduate of Lincoln Academy in Newcastle, Aldrich has gone on to perform in leading theaters throughout the world. In addition to opera, she commands a vast symphonic repertoire. She lives in Rome with her husband and family.