CAMDEN — With the release of its new album "Angels in the Wreckage," the New England-based American roots band Low Lily tours as a five-piece with drums and bass for the first time ever. The concert takes place Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St. Celebrated Maine-based duo Elsie (Gawler) and Ethan (Stokes Tischler) open the show.
Low Lily, New England Music Awards nominee for Americana Act of the Year 2022, plays acoustic music that is deeply rooted in tradition yet sounds refreshingly contemporary.
The group's core founding members are married couple Liz Simmons and Flynn Cohen, both of Brattleboro, Vt., who welcomed Natalie Padilla from Bozeman, Mont. as the newest member of the band last summer. Padilla's world-class fiddle-playing is versatile — she has won fiddle championships in multiple styles, including bluegrass, Old Time and Texas fiddle. Her sweet, clear voice blends beautifully with Cohen’s and Simmons’ in close three-part harmony — a major feature of their new music. With "Angels in the Wreckage," produced by banjo legend Dirk Powell, Low Lily’s sound has veered more assuredly toward the roots of American music, though the original folk songs that are the hallmark of Low Lily’s sound remain at the fore, as they tackle such complex topics as love, loss, hope, justice, family heritage and environmental destruction.
The show also features Hazel Royer on double bass and Stefan Amidon (Sweetback Sisters) on drums. This exclusive full-band performance brings the energy of fiddle music, the introspective quality of contemporary folk, the precision of Bluegrass, the drive of Americana, and combines all these elements into one stunning soundscape.
With a vocal blend that has been dubbed “outstanding” and “meticulous,” Low Lily has crafted a signature sound which they have shared with enthusiastic audiences throughout North America and the United Kingdom, garnering two number one songs on international folk radio and two Independent Music Award wins. In 2018, the band released a full-length album with the two times award-winning title track "10,000 Days Like These" and the original song "Hope Lingers On," which has been sung by choirs around the world as an anthem for peace and justice. Since then the band has released a handful of singles, but its second full-length album was delayed due to the pandemic, so members are thrilled to finally announce its release.
Choose-your-own reserved seat tickets, on sale now at camdenoperahouse.com, are $24 in advance and will be $30 day of show, if available. Doors open 7 p.m.; face masks optional. Sponsored by Camden Maine Stay Inn and 40 Paper.