Low Lily_PCZinnia Siegel.jpg

Low Lily

 Photo by Zinnia Siegel

CAMDEN — With the release of its new album "Angels in the Wreckage," the New England-based American roots band Low Lily tours as a five-piece with drums and bass for the first time ever. The concert takes place Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St. Celebrated Maine-based duo Elsie (Gawler) and Ethan (Stokes Tischler) open the show.

Low Lily, New England Music Awards nominee for Americana Act of the Year 2022, plays acoustic music that is deeply rooted in tradition yet sounds refreshingly contemporary.