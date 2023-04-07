Music

Low Lily

 Photo by Zinnia Siegel

CAMDEN — American roots trio Low Lily will perform Friday night, April 21, at the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St. Elsie & Ethan will open the 7:30 p.m. concert, sponsored by Camden Maine Stay Inn and 40 Paper.

Low Lily plays acoustic music that is deeply rooted in tradition yet sounds refreshingly contemporary. Anchored by Vermont couple Flynn Cohen on mandolin, guitar and vocals and guitarist/vocalist Liz Simmons, Low Lily’s newest member is Natalie Padilla, on fiddle, banjo and vocals. All are performing veterans, and they are joined on this tour by Hazel Royer on double bass, and Stefan Amidon (of the Sweetback Sisters) on drums.

Elsie & Ethan