CAMDEN — American roots trio Low Lily will perform Friday night, April 21, at the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St. Elsie & Ethan will open the 7:30 p.m. concert, sponsored by Camden Maine Stay Inn and 40 Paper.
Low Lily plays acoustic music that is deeply rooted in tradition yet sounds refreshingly contemporary. Anchored by Vermont couple Flynn Cohen on mandolin, guitar and vocals and guitarist/vocalist Liz Simmons, Low Lily’s newest member is Natalie Padilla, on fiddle, banjo and vocals. All are performing veterans, and they are joined on this tour by Hazel Royer on double bass, and Stefan Amidon (of the Sweetback Sisters) on drums.
The Camden Opera House show coincides with the release of “Angels in the Wreckage,” Low Lily’s pandemic-delayed second full-length album. This expanded performance promises to combine the energy of fiddle music, the introspective quality of contemporary folk, the precision of bluegrass and the drive of Americana into one stunning soundscape.
Openers Elsie Gawler and Ethan Stokes Tischler are New England songsters and tunesmiths who delight in learning and sharing the rich musical traditions of New England, Quebec, their Celtic influencers, and Scandinavia, as well as writing their own tunes and songs to carry these traditions forward.
Tickets for the April 21 concert are $24 in advance, $30 day-of-show. Choose-your-own reserved seats are available online at camdenoperahouse.com and by calling 236-3154.