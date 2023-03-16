Music

Denny Breau_0323

Denny Breau plays The Waldo Theatre March 26 with fellow Maine-based guitar masters Sean Mencher, Hugh Bowden, Peter Albert and Gary Richardson.

WALDOBORO — Lincoln County Television continues its community concert series Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. with Fingers Pickers Five starring Denny Breau and friends Sean Mencher, Hugh Bowden, Peter Albert and Gary Richardson.

Breau is a Maine native and musician’s musician whose rhythmically flawless and dazzlingly clear style allows him to do amazing and stunning things with a six-string guitar. Attendees to this show should expect the unexpected with such a wealth of talent on the stage.

Elton John Tribute_Yellow Brick Road

The Yellow Brick Road, A Tribute to Elton John is April 23 at The Waldo Theatre with trained jazz pianist Gerald Brann headlining.