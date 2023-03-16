WALDOBORO — Lincoln County Television continues its community concert series Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. with Fingers Pickers Five starring Denny Breau and friends Sean Mencher, Hugh Bowden, Peter Albert and Gary Richardson.
Breau is a Maine native and musician’s musician whose rhythmically flawless and dazzlingly clear style allows him to do amazing and stunning things with a six-string guitar. Attendees to this show should expect the unexpected with such a wealth of talent on the stage.
There will be new songs and familiar classics performed solo, and some creative collaborating.
Since winter just doesn’t seem to want to go away, LCTV has just announced a fourth show to the Cabin Fever Reliever series to get through to spring — "Yellow Brick Road, A Tribute to Elton John."
The show, which hails from Augusta, is a full-concert tribute, complete with an incredible light show and sound system.
Every detail of an actual Elton John concert is presented in such a way that will have fans screaming for more.
Trained jazz pianist Gerald Brann bears an uncanny resemblance to the international superstar and recreates Elton John's vocals and playing to a tee.
To capture the essence of the piano man, Brann dresses in replica costumes and wears Elton's trademark outrageous glasses. Brann has been a lifelong Elton John fan, and his admiration for and love of his music comes shining through as he plays one hit after another with remarkable likeness to the pop music icon. Brann, accompanied by Kevin Ostrowski on drums and Mark Kavanaugh, evokes audience participation throughout the entire show — whether singing along to "Rocket Man" and "Your Song," swaying to "Candle in the Wind," or hopping and bopping to "Crocodile Rock."
Both concerts are fundraisers for Lincoln County Television, the community’s local, non-profit, homegrown resource for news, sports, entertainment, and essential updates.
“LCTV is very grateful to be partnering with The Waldo Theatre to present these shows for local music lovers to get out of the house and have some fun this winter,” said LCTV Executive Director Larry Sidelinger. Denny Breau is a member of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame and the four accomplished Maine-based guitar stars who will join him on stage as the Fingers Pickers Five promise a can’t-miss afternoon of virtuoso playing. Adding 'The Yellow Brick Road, A Tribute to Elton John' to the line-up is the perfect high-energy way to say goodbye to winter and hello to spring.”
Come out to The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., Sunday, March 26, and Sunday, April 23, for the 2 p.m. shows (doors open at 1:30 p.m.).
Tickets are $20, available online at LCTV.org and thewaldotheatre.org. Paper tickets are available in advance at Main Street Grocery in Damariscotta; LCTV’s studio at 29 Sheepscot Road, Newcastle; or by calling the station at 207-563-6338. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Lincoln County Television broadcasts on Spectrum/Tidewater 7 and LCTV.org as Lincoln County’s non-profit public access community television station and media center. The station presents government meetings, educational programs, community events, and original weekly, monthly and special shows for Lincoln County residents of all ages.