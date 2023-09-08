ROCKLAND — The Sail, Power, and Steam Museum will continue its 2023 Concert Series Saturday, Sept. 23, with one of New England’s leading contemporary folk song makers, Larry Kaplan. A fine performer whose recognition continues to spread internationally, his well-known songs are loved and sung by audiences and fellow artists alike, with their poignant observations of the human condition, honesty and singability, they are always memorable.
Kaplan has released four highly acclaimed CDs through Folk Legacy Records, which are now featured and available as part of the U.S. Smithsonian Folkways collection, plus three more through his independent label, Hannah Lane Music. Two new CDs are due for release this summer and fall. Many of his recordings have been chosen by leading folk music radio programs as top folk albums of the year, and his music is featured in soundtracks for several documentaries and feature films. Kaplan has toured across the U.S. and Europe and has appeared at major international folk festivals and folk venues in England and Scotland as well as New Zealand.
Fellow song maker and performer Sally Rogers notes that "Larry paints pictures with his words and turns of phrase in a way few songwriters do" and Sara Grey says, "Listening to Larry in concert is like sitting by the fire and listening to a great storyteller." Wanda Fisher, host of WAMC’s Hudson River Sampler, called Kaplan "one of her favorite songwriters of all time," and the late Sandy Paton considered him "one of the best song-makers in the folk song revival."
Come out to 75 Mechanic St. at 7 p.m. for this special opportunity to hear Kaplan in a return performance of new songs, songs in the tradition, and old familiar favorites.
Details to purchase tickets can be found at SailPowerSteamMuseum.org on the music and calendar page. Seating will be general admission. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the door or in advance at EventBrite.