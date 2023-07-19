Music

JJ Brown.jpg

John John Brown

WALDOBORO — Award-winning folk musician John John Brown is bringing giant comics and iconic photographs to The Waldo Theatre stage Sunday, July 30, at 4 p.m. Titled "Songs, Stories & Art — Lessons from Strangers," this original project weaves together songs, stories and visual art in a live multimedia concert performance.

Throughout the concert, Brown takes the listener inside the lives of 14 unique characters. An imaginative and colorful world is unfolded, revealing the idea that all people, friends and strangers alike, have a story we can learn from. The protagonists come from all walks of life; from an aging Vietnam vet to a trumpet playing orphan, a married couple debating evolution, to a young man with mental illness wandering the aisles of Walmart.