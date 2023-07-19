WALDOBORO — Award-winning folk musician John John Brown is bringing giant comics and iconic photographs to The Waldo Theatre stage Sunday, July 30, at 4 p.m. Titled "Songs, Stories & Art — Lessons from Strangers," this original project weaves together songs, stories and visual art in a live multimedia concert performance.
Throughout the concert, Brown takes the listener inside the lives of 14 unique characters. An imaginative and colorful world is unfolded, revealing the idea that all people, friends and strangers alike, have a story we can learn from. The protagonists come from all walks of life; from an aging Vietnam vet to a trumpet playing orphan, a married couple debating evolution, to a young man with mental illness wandering the aisles of Walmart.
"A melting pot of humor, longing, satire and hope, Brown invites us to explore the peculiar lives of individuals that, like us, don’t always have it easy but manage to persist despite life’s impending trials." — Music Mecca.
"This season The Waldo Theatre is exploring the idea of story — how we create them, share them, learn from them, and are inspired by them," said Susan Hodder, The Waldo’s executive director. "With guitar in hand, John John has found a magical way to tell a story, and he’s been moving audiences from Texas to Maine. We’re excited to have him at The Waldo this month."
No Depression calls Brown’s debut album "The Road" "a blend of astute Americana accompanied by a quiet, reflective glow," while Americana UK said his newest release is "so well written that every song could be a short story." Post to Wire noted that "John Prine is a clear influence in the way Brown rolls astute observations and a humorous slant into his lyrics." In recent years, Brown has been chosen as a Kerrville New Folk Festival winner and an Emerging Artist at the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival. Most notably, in concert, he is known for mixing storytelling songs with the visual arts creating "an imaginative musical performance woven into a unique visual experience."
Adult online tickets are available for $20 in advance, $25 the day of the event. Youth tickets are available for $15 in advance, $20 the day of the event. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Visit waldotheatre.org for tickets and more information.