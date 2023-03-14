Music

CAMDEN — The Midcoast’s own jazz festival returns to a two-day format this year: Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17, featuring jazz guitar icon Bill Frisell, saxophone force-of-nature Grace Kelly, and acclaimed Los Angeles vocal stylist Staci Griesbach. There will be featured evening concerts at the Camden Opera House; free daytime performances on the Village Green and in the Camden Amphitheatre; and dusk receptions at downtown fine-dining destinations both days. Tickets for Jazz in June’s evening concerts are on sale now at camdenoperahouse.com.

Camden’s Jazz in June festival debuted in 2019 and had big plans for 2020, which, of course, were scuttled by the pandemic. But in 2022, the long-awaited concert by the Brubeck Brothers Quartet, plus acclaimed jazz guitarists Martin Taylor and Frank Vignola, marked the festival’s socially-distanced revival. This year, Jazz in June is back to multi-day/multi-event/full-house status.