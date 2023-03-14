CAMDEN — The Midcoast’s own jazz festival returns to a two-day format this year: Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17, featuring jazz guitar icon Bill Frisell, saxophone force-of-nature Grace Kelly, and acclaimed Los Angeles vocal stylist Staci Griesbach. There will be featured evening concerts at the Camden Opera House; free daytime performances on the Village Green and in the Camden Amphitheatre; and dusk receptions at downtown fine-dining destinations both days. Tickets for Jazz in June’s evening concerts are on sale now at camdenoperahouse.com.
Camden’s Jazz in June festival debuted in 2019 and had big plans for 2020, which, of course, were scuttled by the pandemic. But in 2022, the long-awaited concert by the Brubeck Brothers Quartet, plus acclaimed jazz guitarists Martin Taylor and Frank Vignola, marked the festival’s socially-distanced revival. This year, Jazz in June is back to multi-day/multi-event/full-house status.
Friday night’s feature concert celebrates two dynamite women of today’s jazz scene. L.A. vocalist Staci Griesbach opens the evening; and award-winning singer, saxophonist, songwriter and Daily Show/Stay Human regular Grace Kelly will take us into the night. Both women will perform with their quartets. Choose-your-own reserved seat tickets for the 7:30 p.m. June 16 concert are $35 in advance, $40 day-of-show.
Saturday night’s feature concert offers an intimate musical adventure with guitarist and composer Bill Frisell and his trio, exploring more his 40-years-plus work and many celebrated recordings. Choose-your-own reserved seat tickets for the 7:30 p.m. June 17 concert are $50 in advance, $60 day-of-show.
Daytime performers will include the UMaine Jazz Ensemble and the Myles Kelley Trio. Jazz in June 2023 sponsors include Camden Maine Stay Inn, Lord Camden Inn, 40 Paper, First National Bank and First National Wealth Management, MainePublic, Tillson Crane Photography and John Steele Photography. For more information about Jazz in June, visit jazzinjunecamdenme.com.