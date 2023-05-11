Celebrating their Jazz in June donation are, from left, Gary Stone, Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Business Development Officer for First National Wealth Management; Necole D. Janczura, Business Development Officer for First National Bank and First National Wealth Management; Jazz in June founder/director Matt Brown; and Camden Opera House Manager Dave Morrison.
CAMDEN — The two-day Jazz in June festival offers a variety of options for jazz lovers, including featured nighttime concerts Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, at the Camden Opera House. Thanks to a generous donation by First National Bank and First National Wealth Management, daytime options will include a performance by the UMaine Jazz Ensemble in the Camden Amphitheatre.
The UMaine Jazz Ensemble, part of the Jazz Studies program, performs a variety of challenging, significant, diversified and contemporary literature within the genre. The concert, free to all, is set for Saturday, June 17, at 1 p.m. in the amphitheater next to Camden Public Library. Jazz in June’s other outdoor concert will open the fest noon Friday, June 16, with the Myles Kelley Trio and MidCoast Music Academy Faculty Band, on the Village Green. For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit jazzinjunecamdenme.com.