Music

IVA_PCShervinLainez.jpg

IVA

 Photo by Shervin Lainez

CAMDEN — Camden Opera House’s Blue Café series made a standing-room-only return last month, and on Friday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m., IVA will take the stage.

Blue Cafe_COH_Neon.jpg

IVA (pronounced EE-va), based in Brooklyn, N.Y., is a vocalist and songwriter with an ethereal quality to her powerful voice and a cinematic feel to her music. She trained at Princeton University, Juilliard and the Manhattan School of Music before moving to Stockholm, Sweden, on a Fulbright scholarship to study the music of her ancestors. She was poised for a career as a classical singer, winning rave reviews for her concerts abroad, until a chance meeting at the gym changed her direction. She chatted with the casting director of “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and was invited to sing on the show. Bandleader Max Weinberg took notice, and IVA returned many times as a singer and actress. She realized her voice suited more modern settings for music.