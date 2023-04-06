WALDOBORO — Tickets are now on sale for an intimate solo performance with Hiss Golden Messenger, Friday, July 21, at 8 p.m. at The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St.
Returning back to The Waldo after last year’s sold-out show, Durham, N.C., songwriter M.C. Taylor’s music is at once familiar, yet impossible to categorize. Elements from the American songbook — the steady, churning acoustic guitar and mandolin, the gospel emotion, the steel guitar tracings, the bobbing and weaving organ and electric piano — provide the bedrock for Taylor’s existential ruminations about parenthood, joy, hope and loneliness.
"I went looking for peace," he said about his latest album "Quietly Blowing It," on Merge Records. Throughout the album Taylor brings his keen eye to our "broken American moment" — as he first sang on Hiss Golden Messenger’s critically acclaimed, GRAMMY®-nominated "Terms of Surrender" — in ways that feel devastatingly intimate and human. Surrounding himself with a trusted cast of collaborators that includes Buddy Miller, songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov, songwriter and Tony award–winning playwright Anaïs Mitchell, multi-instrumentalist Josh Kaufman, Dawes’ brothers Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith, and his oldest musical confidant Scott Hirsch, Taylor has made his most audacious and hopeful work yet with "Quietly Blowing It."
Concessions, including beer and wine, will be available at the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance online and $35 on the day of the show. A limited number of front row seats are available. One dollar from every ticket goes to support the Durham Public Schools Foundation whose mission is to foster community support for public schools and invest in students, educators and families to ensure success and equity for every student.
Visit waldotheatre.org for more information about tickets, upcoming events and parking.