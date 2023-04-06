Music

Hiss Golden Messenger_PCChris Frisina.jpg

Hiss Golden Messenger

 Photo by Chris Frisina

WALDOBORO — Tickets are now on sale for an intimate solo performance with Hiss Golden Messenger, Friday, July 21, at 8 p.m. at The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St.

Returning back to The Waldo after last year’s sold-out show, Durham, N.C., songwriter M.C. Taylor’s music is at once familiar, yet impossible to categorize. Elements from the American songbook — the steady, churning acoustic guitar and mandolin, the gospel emotion, the steel guitar tracings, the bobbing and weaving organ and electric piano — provide the bedrock for Taylor’s existential ruminations about parenthood, joy, hope and loneliness.