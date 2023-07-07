WALDOBORO — The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., welcomes back Hiss Golden Messenger’s M.C. Taylor for an intimate solo performance Friday, July 21, at 8 p.m.
Returning to The Waldo after last year’s sold-out show, the North Carolina songwriter incorporates elements from the American songbook into his latest album, "Quietly Blowing It," on Merge Records. Throughout the album Taylor brings his keen eye to our "broken American moment" — as he sang on Hiss Golden Messenger’s critically acclaimed, GRAMMY®-nominated "Terms of Surrender" — in ways that feel devastatingly intimate and human.
"I went looking for peace," said Taylor, evidenced by his existential ruminations about parenthood, joy, hope and loneliness. Taylor’s music is at once familiar, yet impossible to categorize. The steady, churning acoustic guitar and mandolin, the steel guitar tracings, the bobbing and weaving organ, and a trusted cast of talented collaborators conspire to make "Quietly Blowing It" his most audacious and hopeful work yet.
Concessions, including beer and wine, will be available at the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance online and $35 on the day of the show. A limited number of front row seats are available. One dollar from every ticket goes to support the Durham, N.C. Public Schools Foundation, which has a mission is to foster community support for public schools and invest in students, educators and families to ensure success and equity for every student.
Visit waldotheatre.org for more information about tickets, upcoming events and parking.