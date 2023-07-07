Music

Hiss Golden Messenger_2021.jpg

Hiss Golden Messenger’s M.C. Taylor.

 Photo by Chris Frisina

WALDOBORO — The Waldo Theatre, 916 Main St., welcomes back Hiss Golden Messenger’s M.C. Taylor for an intimate solo performance Friday, July 21, at 8 p.m.

Returning to The Waldo after last year’s sold-out show, the North Carolina songwriter incorporates elements from the American songbook into his latest album, "Quietly Blowing It," on Merge Records. Throughout the album Taylor brings his keen eye to our "broken American moment" — as he sang on Hiss Golden Messenger’s critically acclaimed, GRAMMY®-nominated "Terms of Surrender" — in ways that feel devastatingly intimate and human.