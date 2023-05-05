Music

Penobscot Bay Ringers performs at the Nativity Lutheran Church Saturday, May 20, in support of New Hope Midcoast.

 Photo by Aidan Kaczynski

ROCKPORT — Penobscot Bay Ringers, Midcoast Maine's community handbell choir, will present “Handbells for Hope” Saturday, May 20, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Nativity Lutheran Church, 179 Old County Road.

The concert, which is free and open to the public, will feature a variety of familiar hymns and popular songs, as well as some pieces composed specifically for handbells. In addition to music presented by the full, five-octave choir, there will be several ensemble performances by members of Penobscot Bay Ringers with piano accompaniment from Matt Mainster. The concert will be one hour in length with no intermission. A free-will offering will be collected and presented to New Hope Midcoast.