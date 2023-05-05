ROCKPORT — Penobscot Bay Ringers, Midcoast Maine's community handbell choir, will present “Handbells for Hope” Saturday, May 20, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Nativity Lutheran Church, 179 Old County Road.
The concert, which is free and open to the public, will feature a variety of familiar hymns and popular songs, as well as some pieces composed specifically for handbells. In addition to music presented by the full, five-octave choir, there will be several ensemble performances by members of Penobscot Bay Ringers with piano accompaniment from Matt Mainster. The concert will be one hour in length with no intermission. A free-will offering will be collected and presented to New Hope Midcoast.
New Hope Midcoast provides comprehensive resources and support services to residents of Midcoast Maine who are affected by domestic abuse, dating violence and stalking. Trained, trauma-informed advocates staff the 24/7 helpline; facilitate support groups; accompany victims to the hospital when injury is incurred as a result of domestic abuse; provide legal advocacy; offer a range of housing options including sheltering, longer-term transitional housing and permanent housing with case management; and educate area communities through presentations and trainings.
Founded in 2008, Penobscot Bay Ringers is a community handbell organization dedicated to promoting excellence in handbell artistry through performance, education and community engagement. For more information about Penobscot Bay Ringers, visit penobscotbayringers.me or find the group on Facebook @PenobscotBayRingers.